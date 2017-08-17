Scientists and engineers from the Air Force Research Laboratory on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio test their latest technologies during the Tech Warrior exercise at Calamityville Training Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sep. 26, 2017. The exercise gave AFRL researchers the opportunity to experience a simulated field environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern)
This work, Tech Warrior Exercise 2017, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
