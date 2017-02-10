U.S. service members and family and friends gather for the 1st Dental Battalion/Naval Dental Center Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 29, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555504
|VIRIN:
|171003-M-FX760-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104922264
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Suicide Awareness, by Cpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
