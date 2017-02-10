(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    State of the Wing: 721MG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by David Lee Meade 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Part of the video series for 21st Space Wing State of the Wing, featuring the 21st Medical Group

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555503
    VIRIN: 171002-F-JX155-378
    Filename: DOD_104922254
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Wing: 721MG, by David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    State of the Wing 21 MG MDG Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT