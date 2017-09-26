(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tech Warrior Exercise 2017

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Scientists and engineers from the Air Force Research Laboratory on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio test their latest technologies during the Tech Warrior exercise at Calamityville Training Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sep. 26, 2017. The exercise gave AFRL researchers the opportunity to experience a simulated field environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555490
    VIRIN: 170926-F-IX154-1001
    Filename: DOD_104921905
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Warrior Exercise 2017, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

