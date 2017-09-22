Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division scientist Mike Rowe interviews employees to understand what they know about the Americans with Disability Act in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month September 2017. U.S. Navy video produced by Haley Walker, NSWC PCD.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555480
|VIRIN:
|170929-N-ND734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104921496
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ADA Word on the Street, by Haley Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT