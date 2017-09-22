(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ADA Word on the Street

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Video by Haley Walker 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division scientist Mike Rowe interviews employees to understand what they know about the Americans with Disability Act in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month September 2017. U.S. Navy video produced by Haley Walker, NSWC PCD.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 555480
    VIRIN: 170929-N-ND734-1001
    Filename: DOD_104921496
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADA Word on the Street, by Haley Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADA
    Navy
    NSWC PCD
    NAVSAE

