Goodfellow's Fire Academy hosted it's fourth annual Blood, Sweat, and Stairs competition. SSgt Anthony Hetlage stepped up to see how participants handled running the one-plus mile obstacle course.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555473
|VIRIN:
|170930-F-SZ986-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104921432
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blood, Sweat, and Stairs Competition, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
