Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, speak at an Air Force Association conference about the vital role Stratcom plays in the nation's ability to prevent war by deterring potential enemies.
Date Taken:
09.29.2017
Date Posted:
10.03.2017
This work, STRATCOM Deterrence, by PO3 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
