(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STRATCOM Deterrence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Veal 

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, speak at an Air Force Association conference about the vital role Stratcom plays in the nation's ability to prevent war by deterring potential enemies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555470
    VIRIN: 170929-N-JQ675-741
    Filename: DOD_104921399
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 51
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRATCOM Deterrence, by PO3 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Strategic Command
    stratcom
    DoD News

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT