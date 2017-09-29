(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNS Comfort Departs Naval Station Norfolk

    AT SEA

    09.29.2017

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departs Naval Station Norfolk to support humanitarian relief operations in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555469
    Filename: DOD_104921314
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: AT SEA
    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    USNS Comfort
    Hurricane Maria

