The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departs Naval Station Norfolk to support humanitarian relief operations in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Ray Junez Jr./Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555466
|Filename:
|DOD_104921311
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Departs Naval Station Norfolk, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
