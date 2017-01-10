The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH20) conducts an underway replenishment with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) and a vertical replenishment with fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC22). Comfort is underway to support humanitarian relief operations in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555463
|Filename:
|DOD_104921308
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Replenishment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
