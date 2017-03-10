(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Replenishment at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    10.03.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Media Content Services           

    Sailors participate in a replenishment at sea between the Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), the Fast Combat Support Ship USNS Supply (T-AOE) and the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship sails in support of humanitarian relief operations in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane maria to miniimize suffereing and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Ray Junez Jr./Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555460
    Filename: DOD_104921305
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    replenishment at sea
    Puerto Rico
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT