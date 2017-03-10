Sailors participate in a replenishment at sea between the Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), the Fast Combat Support Ship USNS Supply (T-AOE) and the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship sails in support of humanitarian relief operations in Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane maria to miniimize suffereing and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Ray Junez Jr./Released)
|10.03.2017
|10.03.2017 12:43
|B-Roll
|555460
|DOD_104921305
|00:01:09
|AT SEA
|12
|3
|3
|0
