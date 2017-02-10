(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    188th UPAD Members Assist with Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

    10.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Matlock 

    188th Wing

    Arkansas Air National Guard Members from the 188th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) are using their analyst capabilities to assist in disaster relief in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The analysts are part of an Unclassified Processing Analysis Dissemination (UPAD) site where they gather data from multiple sources online and create products that will be used by FEMA, disaster relief workers and other government agencies. Technical Sergeant Findley says that when Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were hit by the Hurricanes they began building products right away.

    This work, 188th UPAD Members Assist with Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands., by SrA Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

