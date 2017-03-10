Finland - Prepared For Crisis (IT Version with Music)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



inland has one of the most comprehensive disaster response systems of any country in the world.

After losing 90,000 people in the Second World War, the authorities in Finland put measures in place to make sure that if it happened again, the nation would be ready.

From underground shelters in all buildings over 1,200 square metres to training exercises involving the police, fire department and medical services, Finland is prepared in case any crisis should strike.

Footage includes various shots of underground air raid shelter and various shots of an emergency services training exercise in an underground metro station.