    State of the Wing: We Are American Airmen

    CO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman and David Lee Meade

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Opening video for the 2017 State of the Wing for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson AFB, Colorado. Shots include space operations, defenders, civil engineering, medical, and more. Standard music license purchased through Premium Beat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 12:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 555386
    VIRIN: 170920-F-SO188-783
    Filename: DOD_104921081
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Wing: We Are American Airmen, by A1C Dennis Hoffman and David Lee Meade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21 Space Wing We Are American Airmen

