The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" provides musical support at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. On September 19th His Excellency Mihai Fifor, Romanian Minister of National Defence, placed a wreath at the Tomb to honor the soldiers buried at Arlington. The national anthems and TAPS were performed by the band under the direction of LTC Derrick Shaw. www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555376
|VIRIN:
|171003-A-zz998-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104921002
|Length:
|00:07:53
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arlington National Cemetery, by Les Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
