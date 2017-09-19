(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Video by Les Owen 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" provides musical support at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. On September 19th His Excellency Mihai Fifor, Romanian Minister of National Defence, placed a wreath at the Tomb to honor the soldiers buried at Arlington. The national anthems and TAPS were performed by the band under the direction of LTC Derrick Shaw. www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555376
    VIRIN: 171003-A-zz998-001
    Filename: DOD_104921002
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery, by Les Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    anthem
    instruments
    musicians
    honor guard
    wreath laying
    taps
    march
    3rd infantry
    arlington national cemetery
    colors
    us army band
    old guard
    tomb of the unknown soldier
    drum
    bugle
    pershing's own
    tomb guard
    anc

