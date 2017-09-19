video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" provides musical support at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. On September 19th His Excellency Mihai Fifor, Romanian Minister of National Defence, placed a wreath at the Tomb to honor the soldiers buried at Arlington. The national anthems and TAPS were performed by the band under the direction of LTC Derrick Shaw. www.arlingtoncemetery.mil