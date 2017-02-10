The first female officer graduated from the Assault Amphibian Officer Course on October 3rd, 2017.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Paul Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555375
|VIRIN:
|171002-M-MZ762-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104920998
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The First Female Assault Amphibian Officer, by LCpl Paul Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT