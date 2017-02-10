(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    50th ARS Assumption of Command Social Media Cut

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Fejerang 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A short cut for social media of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron assumption of command ceremony.

    The 50th Airlift Squadron was re-designated the 50th Air Refueling Squadron at an Assumption of Command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base on Oct 2.

    6th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. April Vogel and 50th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Lopez, give remarks in this video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555373
    VIRIN: 171002-F-VH373-479
    Filename: DOD_104920981
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS Assumption of Command Social Media Cut, by A1C Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill
    18th Air Force
    Tampa
    6th Air Mobility Wing

