50th ARS Assumption of Command Social Media Cut

A short cut for social media of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron assumption of command ceremony.
The 50th Airlift Squadron was re-designated the 50th Air Refueling Squadron at an Assumption of Command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base on Oct 2.
6th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. April Vogel and 50th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Lopez, give remarks in this video.
|10.02.2017
|10.03.2017 11:27
|Package
|555373
|171002-F-VH373-479
|DOD_104920981
|00:00:38
|FL, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
