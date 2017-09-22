Army Air Forces 1st. Lt. Francis Pitonyak was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in a full honors funeral service conducted by the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own”. Pitonyak, a member of the 36th Fighter Group, 8th Fighter Squadron during WWII, went missing in October 1943 during deteriorating weather conditions and lost visibility near Port Moresby, Territory of Papua. His remains were identified by a DPAA recovery team in July 2016 from dental remains recovered from a crash site in Papua New Guinea. www.arlingtoncemetery.mil
