    Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Video by Les Owen 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Army Air Forces 1st. Lt. Francis Pitonyak was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in a full honors funeral service conducted by the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own”. Pitonyak, a member of the 36th Fighter Group, 8th Fighter Squadron during WWII, went missing in October 1943 during deteriorating weather conditions and lost visibility near Port Moresby, Territory of Papua. His remains were identified by a DPAA recovery team in July 2016 from dental remains recovered from a crash site in Papua New Guinea. www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555358
    VIRIN: 171003-A-zz998-001
    Filename: DOD_104920759
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, Arlington National Cemetery, by Les Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    taps
    march
    Arlington national cemetery
    funeral
    us army band
    old guard
    bugler
    pershing's own
    third infantry
    anc
    full honor
    old chapel

