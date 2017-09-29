Guard History Showcased in Pentagon Corridor

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Pentagon on 29 Sep 17, unveiling a new exhibit honoring the National Guard and its 380 year history.
SME 1: CSM Christopher Kepner, Senior Enlisted Advisor
SME 2: Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, Chief, National Guard Bureau
