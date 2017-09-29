(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guard History Showcased in Pentagon Corridor

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Pentagon on 29 Sep 17, unveiling a new exhibit honoring the National Guard and its 380 year history.

    SME 1: CSM Christopher Kepner, Senior Enlisted Advisor

    SME 2: Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel, Chief, National Guard Bureau

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555354
    VIRIN: 170929-F-OI910-080
    Filename: DOD_104920743
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard History Showcased in Pentagon Corridor, by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

