Boating Do and Boating Don't

Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Soto and Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, both Public Affairs Specialists with the 7th Coast Guard District, are joined by members of Coast Guard Station Mayport to provide boating safety tips for the Fourth of July, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Florida. The tips include the use of approved flotation devices, checking the weather before going boating, and filing a float plan with a responsible friend or family member. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony L. Soto