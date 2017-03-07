(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boating Do and Boating Don't

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Soto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Soto and Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, both Public Affairs Specialists with the 7th Coast Guard District, are joined by members of Coast Guard Station Mayport to provide boating safety tips for the Fourth of July, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Florida. The tips include the use of approved flotation devices, checking the weather before going boating, and filing a float plan with a responsible friend or family member. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony L. Soto

    Date Taken: 07.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 08:59
    Category: PSA
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boating Do and Boating Don't, by PO2 Anthony Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    Jacksonville
    PSA
    preparedness
    tips
    July 4th
    Boating safety
    lifejacket
    float plan
    Station Mayport

