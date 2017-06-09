U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa logistics combat element are training Uganda People’s Defence Force soldiers in water purification techniques during an eight-week training mission at Camp Jinja, Uganda, from August to October 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555344
|VIRIN:
|170906-M-AS512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104920334
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|UG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines train Uganda People's Defence Force soldiers, by LCpl Patrick Osino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT