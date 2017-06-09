(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines train Uganda People's Defence Force soldiers

    UGANDA

    09.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa logistics combat element are training Uganda People’s Defence Force soldiers in water purification techniques during an eight-week training mission at Camp Jinja, Uganda, from August to October 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Osino/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555344
    VIRIN: 170906-M-AS512-001
    Filename: DOD_104920334
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: UG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines train Uganda People's Defence Force soldiers, by LCpl Patrick Osino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Uganda
    UPDF
    U.S. Marines
    water purification
    Uganda People's Defence Force

