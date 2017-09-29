Saint Michael’s Ceremony September 29, 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555343" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Giuseppe Petronzi, Vicenza police chief, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Twaddel, Deputy Commander 173rd Airborne Brigade, talk about the fest of Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2017. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)