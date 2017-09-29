Dr. Giuseppe Petronzi, Vicenza police chief, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Twaddel, Deputy Commander 173rd Airborne Brigade, talk about the fest of Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2017. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2017 07:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|555343
|VIRIN:
|170929-A-DO858-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104920324
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saint Michael’s Ceremony September 29, 2017, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
