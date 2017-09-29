(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saint Michael’s Ceremony September 29, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2017

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Dr. Giuseppe Petronzi, Vicenza police chief, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Twaddel, Deputy Commander 173rd Airborne Brigade, talk about the fest of Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 29, 2017. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 07:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 555343
    VIRIN: 170929-A-DO858-001
    Filename: DOD_104920324
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saint Michael’s Ceremony September 29, 2017, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nato
    italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italian Army
    vicenza
    u.s.army
    Saint Michael
    Caserma Ederle
    davide dalla massara
    tsc vicenza
    Vicenza Military Community
    173rd IBCT (A)
    Polizia di Stato
    u.s.army europe
    Questore Vicenza
    Prefetto Vicenza
    173rd Brigade ABCT
    Chiesa Di San Michele Dei Servi
    Vicenza police chief
    7ATC vicenza
    Deputy Commander 173rd Airborne Brigade
    Dr. Giuseppe Petronzi
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Twaddel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT