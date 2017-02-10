1-91 CAV, NATO Allies hold Live-Fire Exercise in Latvia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This combined arms live fire exercise or, CALFEX, is part of US Army Europe’s multinational exercise Bayonet Shield, which builds combat readiness and displays operational agility in the Baltic region.



This multi-day training allows for mounted and dismounted attacks on desired targets, while maneuvering across Latvian terrain. Overcoming numerous challenges and obstacles gives these NATO allies a chance to grow even stronger together.