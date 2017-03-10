(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines compete against professional Japanese basketball team (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katie Curtis 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    This video contains footage of Marines and civilians playing against the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. To view the story containing this footage search Marines compete against professional Japanese basketball team (Package/Pkg) or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.03.2017 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555331
    VIRIN: 171003-M-DU617-0002
    Filename: DOD_104919439
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines compete against professional Japanese basketball team (B-Roll), by LCpl Katie Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    basketball
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    America
    Pacific
    American
    United States Marine Corps
    baskets
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    community relations
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    host nation
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    play ball
    Hiroshima Dragonflies

