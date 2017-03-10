Marines Compete Against Professional Japanese Basketball Team (Package/Pkg)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from Marine Aircraft Group 12 competed against the Hiroshima Dragonflies, a professional Japanese basketball team, to build relationships between America and Japan. Lance Corporal Katie Curtis took to the courts to find out who won. This story includes soundbites from MSgt Benjamin Armijo, Yuma, Arizona and Tanner Massey. This story is also available in high definition.