    USS Essex Tour Broll

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Turlock High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps candidates toured parts of USS Essex during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555317
    VIRIN: 171002-M-QP663-976
    Filename: DOD_104916560
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Tour Broll, by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Essex
    San Francisco
    USMC
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    I MEF
    Marines
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    #FleetWeekSF
    Fleet Week Marines
    #SemperFiSelfie

