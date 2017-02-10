USS Essex Tour Broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Turlock High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps candidates toured parts of USS Essex during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.