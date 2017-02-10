Turlock High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps candidates toured parts of USS Essex during San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. Fleet Week will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian and disaster response.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555317
|VIRIN:
|171002-M-QP663-976
|Filename:
|DOD_104916560
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Essex Tour Broll, by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
