U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda S. Taglialatela meets with local residents who were affected by Hurricane Maria in Marigot Village, Dominica, Sept. 29, 2017. At the request of partner nations and both the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to areas in the eastern Caribbean Sea affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to both disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555311
|VIRIN:
|170929-M-EG964-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104916362
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|DM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Ambassador visits Dominica during disaster relief mission, by LCpl Serine Farahi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT