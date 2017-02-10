B-Roll: U.S. Ambassador visits Dominica during disaster relief mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda S. Taglialatela meets with local residents who were affected by Hurricane Maria in Marigot Village, Dominica, Sept. 29, 2017. At the request of partner nations and both the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to areas in the eastern Caribbean Sea affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to both disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi)