Suicide Prevention PSA

170929-N-NU281-0002 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 9, 2017) A video showing the many sides of a conversation a Sailor has with herself about opening up about and talking to someone about suicidal thoughts. September is Suicide Prevention Month throughout the United States. During the month, organizations provide information about identifying warning signs of suicide, increase the understanding of what leads to suicide and promote helpful resources. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Justin R. Pacheco)