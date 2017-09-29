(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Suicide Prevention PSA

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Pacheco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    170929-N-NU281-0002 PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 9, 2017) A video showing the many sides of a conversation a Sailor has with herself about opening up about and talking to someone about suicidal thoughts. September is Suicide Prevention Month throughout the United States. During the month, organizations provide information about identifying warning signs of suicide, increase the understanding of what leads to suicide and promote helpful resources. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 21:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 555305
    VIRIN: 170929-N-NU281-0002
    Filename: DOD_104916356
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    suicide prevention
    NPASE
    JBPHH
    US Navy
    suicide awareness
    Suicide Prevention Month
    joint base pearl harbor Hickam
    NPASE West Det Hawaii
    MC3 Justin Pacheco

