    B-Roll: Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuate U.S. citizens from Dominica

    MELVILLE HALL, DOMINICA

    10.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuate U.S. citizens at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Melville Hall, Dominica, Sept. 28, 2017. At the request of the Department of State, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in the voluntary evacuation of U.S. citizens from Dominica. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the area.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555304
    VIRIN: 170928-M-EG964-001
    Filename: DOD_104916355
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MELVILLE HALL, DM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands evacuate U.S. citizens from Dominica, by LCpl Serine Farahi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

