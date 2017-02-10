Defense Support of Civil Authorities Exercise During Fleet Week San Francisco 2017

San Francisco medical and emergency response personnel and Department of Navy personnel discuss emergency relief procedures, during a Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise at San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.
