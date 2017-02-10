(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Support of Civil Authorities Exercise During Fleet Week San Francisco 2017

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    San Francisco medical and emergency response personnel and Department of Navy personnel discuss emergency relief procedures, during a Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise at San Francisco Fleet Week 2017. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555302
    VIRIN: 171002-N-LN093-001
    Filename: DOD_104916353
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Support of Civil Authorities Exercise During Fleet Week San Francisco 2017, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FleetWeekSF
    #FleetweekSF17

