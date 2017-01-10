CBP employees offload a CBP AMO P-3 aircraft and prepare meals and water for immediate distribution to Hurricane Maria victims at Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 21:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|US
This work, CBP employees offload Cargo in Aguadilla, PR, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS
