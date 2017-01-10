(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP employees offload Cargo in Aguadilla, PR

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2017

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    CBP employees offload a CBP AMO P-3 aircraft and prepare meals and water for immediate distribution to Hurricane Maria victims at Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 21:03
    CBP
    AMO
    Hurricane Maria
    cbpmaria

