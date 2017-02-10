Hurricane Irma Disaster Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gary Russ, Operations Chief at the Jacksonville District, US Army Corps of Engineers, directs operations at the Tampa Recovery Field Office for the FEMA Operation Blue Roof mission in the wake of Hurricane Irma devastation in Florida. Gary Russ is from the South Florida area and a major Kansas City Chiefs fan.