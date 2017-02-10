(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Irma Disaster Recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Jacqueline Tate 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Gary Russ, Operations Chief at the Jacksonville District, US Army Corps of Engineers, directs operations at the Tampa Recovery Field Office for the FEMA Operation Blue Roof mission in the wake of Hurricane Irma devastation in Florida. Gary Russ is from the South Florida area and a major Kansas City Chiefs fan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 19:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 555296
    VIRIN: 171002-A-CL603-001
    Filename: DOD_104916164
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Irma Disaster Recovery, by Jacqueline Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kansas City Chiefs
    Hurricane Irma

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT