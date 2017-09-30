CH-53 Day Battle Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct an external lift of a Humvee and a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer with a CH-53E Super Stallion during a day battle drill in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 1-18 at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., Sept. 30, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Lisa Collins.)