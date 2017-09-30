(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-53 Day Battle Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Pfc. Lisa Collins 

    MAWTS-1 Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 1st Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct an external lift of a Humvee and a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer with a CH-53E Super Stallion during a day battle drill in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 1-18 at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, Calif., Sept. 30, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Lisa Collins.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555273
    VIRIN: 170930-M-ZV042-0001
    Filename: DOD_104915970
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-53 Day Battle Drill, by PFC Lisa Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    howitzer
    Helicopter Support Team
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course
    Chocolate Mountain
    Transportation Support Batallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT