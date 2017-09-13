video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555258" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On September 18th, The United States Air Force celebrated its 70th birthday. This year’s birthday theme is “Breaking Barriers since 1947.” We interviewed Airmen across Joint Base San Antonio to get their thoughts on what this momentous occasion means to them.