(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Barriers since 1947

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Video by Sean Schroeder 

    502nd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    On September 18th, The United States Air Force celebrated its 70th birthday. This year’s birthday theme is “Breaking Barriers since 1947.” We interviewed Airmen across Joint Base San Antonio to get their thoughts on what this momentous occasion means to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555258
    VIRIN: 170913-F-SL509-001
    Filename: DOD_104915541
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers since 1947, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Air Force Birthday
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    JBSA
    JBSA-Lackland
    Joint Base San Antonio
    502nd Air Base Wing
    149th Fighter Wing
    JBSA-Randolph
    Breaking Barriers
    JBSA-Ft. Sam Houston
    12th Flying Training Wing
    Brig Gen Heather Pringle
    CMSgt Kristopher Berg

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT