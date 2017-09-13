On September 18th, The United States Air Force celebrated its 70th birthday. This year’s birthday theme is “Breaking Barriers since 1947.” We interviewed Airmen across Joint Base San Antonio to get their thoughts on what this momentous occasion means to them.
