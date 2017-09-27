Carnival Cruise Helps Evacuate St. Croix

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The island of St. Croix is slowly recovering from Hurricane Maria, a category five hurricane that made landfall nearly two weeks ago. To aid in the recovery Carnival Cruise sent the Adventure of the Seas, a 3800 person capacity cruise ship to assist in evacuation from the island. People waited in lines with the hope of getting a place on the ship where they would be taken to Ft. Lauderdale after making several stops at other Virgin islands and Puerto Rico. Emotions ran high as some said goodbye to loved ones as they sent them to the mainland. The people of St. Croix are renowned for their hospitality and faith and Maria hasn’t diminished that, at all.