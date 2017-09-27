(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carnival Cruise Helps Evacuate St. Croix

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.27.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Givens 

    162 Fight Wing/Public Affairs

    The island of St. Croix is slowly recovering from Hurricane Maria, a category five hurricane that made landfall nearly two weeks ago. To aid in the recovery Carnival Cruise sent the Adventure of the Seas, a 3800 person capacity cruise ship to assist in evacuation from the island. People waited in lines with the hope of getting a place on the ship where they would be taken to Ft. Lauderdale after making several stops at other Virgin islands and Puerto Rico. Emotions ran high as some said goodbye to loved ones as they sent them to the mainland. The people of St. Croix are renowned for their hospitality and faith and Maria hasn’t diminished that, at all.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555238
    VIRIN: 170927-F-DK606-867
    Filename: DOD_104915326
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: VI
    This work, Carnival Cruise Helps Evacuate St. Croix, by MSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Air National Guard
    Virgin Islands
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    St. Croix
    Royal Caribbean
    Hurricane Maria
    Adventure of the Seas

