    50th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Fejerang 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Ricardo Lopez assumes command of the newly re-designated 50th Air Refueling Squadron on MacDill Air Force Base. Speakers include 6th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. April Vogel, 6th Operations Group Commander, Col. Lisa Nemeth, and 50th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Ricardo Lopez.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555226
    VIRIN: 171002-F-VH373-1001
    Filename: DOD_104914948
    Length: 00:17:47
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by A1C Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Refueling
    AMC
    6 AMW
    50th ARS

