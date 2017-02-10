Lt. Col. Ricardo Lopez assumes command of the newly re-designated 50th Air Refueling Squadron on MacDill Air Force Base. Speakers include 6th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Col. April Vogel, 6th Operations Group Commander, Col. Lisa Nemeth, and 50th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Ricardo Lopez.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555226
|VIRIN:
|171002-F-VH373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104914948
|Length:
|00:17:47
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 50th Air Refueling Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony, by A1C Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT