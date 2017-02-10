(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Wasp Embarks Helicopters

    AT SEA

    10.02.2017

    Sailors secure MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters assigned to the Blackhawks of Helicopter Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD) 1 in support of relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Wasp is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.s. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rawad Madanat/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555223
    VIRIN: 171001-N-JW440-1001
    Filename: DOD_104914936
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AT SEA
    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    Hurricane Maria
    Sea Dragon helicopters

