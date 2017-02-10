Sailors secure MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters assigned to the Blackhawks of Helicopter Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD) 1 in support of relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Wasp is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.s. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rawad Madanat/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555223
|VIRIN:
|171001-N-JW440-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104914936
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Wasp Embarks Helicopters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT