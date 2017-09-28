(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo Battery Marines Conduct MCCRE

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Chris Garcia 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 28-29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Chris Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555219
    VIRIN: 170928-M-PJ210-001
    Filename: DOD_104914908
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery Marines Conduct MCCRE, by Sgt Chris Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    Bravo Battery
    Kevlar
    Flak
    10th Marines Regiment

