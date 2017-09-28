Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 28-29, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Chris Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555219
|VIRIN:
|170928-M-PJ210-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104914908
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Battery Marines Conduct MCCRE, by Sgt Chris Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT