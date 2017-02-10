The New Jersey National Guard’s largest out-of-state humanitarian-relief mission since Hurricane Katrina has begun. The 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion departed from the Lawrenceville Armory in Lawrenceville, N.J., headed for Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|555197
|VIRIN:
|171002-Z-NI803-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104914451
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion Deploys to Puerto Rico B-Roll, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT