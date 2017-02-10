(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    104th Brigade Engineer Battalion Deploys to Puerto Rico B-Roll

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    The New Jersey National Guard’s largest out-of-state humanitarian-relief mission since Hurricane Katrina has begun. The 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion departed from the Lawrenceville Armory in Lawrenceville, N.J., headed for Puerto Rico on Oct. 2, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555197
    VIRIN: 171002-Z-NI803-001
    Filename: DOD_104914451
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion Deploys to Puerto Rico B-Roll, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Puerto Rico
    PR
    Soldiers
    NJ
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    104th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Hurricane Maria

