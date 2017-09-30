(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    119th Wing Supports Disaster Relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard is sending a Disaster Relief Beddown Set (DRBS) to the U.S. Virgin Islands in support of the response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria on September 30, 2017. The DRBS is a portable 'tent city' designed to house 150 people and provide shower, laundry facilities, latrines, water purification, generators and power distribution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555180
    VIRIN: 170930-Z-YT106-0001
    Filename: DOD_104913966
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing Supports Disaster Relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    Hurricane Irma
    DRBS
    Hurricane Maria

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT