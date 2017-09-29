(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bosna I Hercegovina 2017 - Social Media Version

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    09.29.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deven Schultz 

    American Forces Network Europe

    More than 1200 participants from 34 NATO allied and partner nations are in Bosnia and Herzegovina taking part in the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre-led consequence management field exercise “Bosna I Hercegovina 2017”. As Airman First Class Deven Schultz explains, the exercise is designed to work on interoperability and disaster relief operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 11:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 555171
    VIRIN: 171002-F-AU874-001
    Filename: DOD_104913765
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: TUZLA, BA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bosna I Hercegovina 2017 - Social Media Version, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Disaster Relief
    USAREUR
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    AFNE
    773rd CST
    Strong Europe
    EADRCC
    7th MSC
    Bosna I Hercegovina 2017

