More than 1200 participants from 34 NATO allied and partner nations are in Bosnia and Herzegovina taking part in the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre-led consequence management field exercise “Bosna I Hercegovina 2017”. As Airman First Class Deven Schultz explains, the exercise is designed to work on interoperability and disaster relief operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2017 11:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|TUZLA, BA
This work, Bosna I Hercegovina 2017 - Social Media Version, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
