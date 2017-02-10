(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The North Carolina National Guard's 105th Engineer BN Deploy to Puerto Rico. #HurricaneMaria

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ronald Lee 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The NCNG's 105th Engineer BN is the latest element to join relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The island is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria and the North Carolina Guards experience with hurricanes is definitely a needed asset.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 06:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555163
    VIRIN: 171002-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_104913739
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The North Carolina National Guard's 105th Engineer BN Deploy to Puerto Rico. #HurricaneMaria, by SSG Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

