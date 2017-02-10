The North Carolina National Guard's 105th Engineer BN Deploy to Puerto Rico. #HurricaneMaria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555163" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The NCNG's 105th Engineer BN is the latest element to join relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The island is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria and the North Carolina Guards experience with hurricanes is definitely a needed asset.