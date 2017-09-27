(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Weapons Company Fire Maneuver

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Luckey 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.2 conduct a live-fire range exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, September 27, 2017. Marines participated in this exercise to promote proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. David Luckey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555161
    VIRIN: 170927-M-JG975-1003
    Filename: DOD_104913722
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Company Fire Maneuver, by LCpl David Luckey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2/2
    COMCAM
    2DMARDIVCC
    2d Battalion 2d Marine Regiment
    BSRF 17.2

    • LEAVE A COMMENT