Weapons Company Fire Maneuver

U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.2 conduct a live-fire range exercise at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, September 27, 2017. Marines participated in this exercise to promote proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. David Luckey)
|09.27.2017
|10.02.2017 10:12
|B-Roll
|00:02:12
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
