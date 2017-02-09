(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adventuring Guam Teaser Video Series #1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.02.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez 

    Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    We’re on a mission to experience everything Guam(Guåhan) has to offer, and we’d like to share it with the world! Presenting hikes, water activities, gorgeous beaches, delicious food, and so much more– this is Adventuring Guam.

    This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.02.2017 02:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 555145
    VIRIN: 170902-F-JR305-001
    Filename: DOD_104913583
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adventuring Guam Teaser Video Series #1, by A1C Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Resiliency
    Community Relations
    JRM

