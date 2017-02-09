We’re on a mission to experience everything Guam(Guåhan) has to offer, and we’d like to share it with the world! Presenting hikes, water activities, gorgeous beaches, delicious food, and so much more– this is Adventuring Guam.
This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.
This work, Adventuring Guam Teaser Video Series #1, by A1C Phillip M Guadiana-Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
