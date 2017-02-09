Adventuring Guam Teaser Video Series #1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We’re on a mission to experience everything Guam(Guåhan) has to offer, and we’d like to share it with the world! Presenting hikes, water activities, gorgeous beaches, delicious food, and so much more– this is Adventuring Guam.



This video series is to build resiliency amongst service members and their families stationed on Guam by experiencing local culture and more.