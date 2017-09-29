Florida II Finishes Survey of Key West

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District survey crew members of the Florida II have been worked to survey harbors for two weeks, immediately following Hurricane Irma, and have just finished the survey of Key West Harbor September 30, 2017. (Video by Andrew Kornacki)