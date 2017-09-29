U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District survey crew members of the Florida II have been worked to survey harbors for two weeks, immediately following Hurricane Irma, and have just finished the survey of Key West Harbor September 30, 2017. (Video by Andrew Kornacki)
Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 20:31
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555125
|VIRIN:
|092917-A-IF251-648
|Filename:
|DOD_104913047
|Length:
|00:00:49
Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida II Finishes Survey of Key West, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
