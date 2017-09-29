(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida II Finishes Survey of Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2017

    Video by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District survey crew members of the Florida II have been worked to survey harbors for two weeks, immediately following Hurricane Irma, and have just finished the survey of Key West Harbor September 30, 2017. (Video by Andrew Kornacki)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 20:31
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida II Finishes Survey of Key West, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Survey
    Corps of Engineers
    florida
    key west
    Florida II
    Hurricane Irma

