(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, partner agencies provide aid to Utuado, Puerto Rico, residents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTUADO, PUERTO RICO

    09.30.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard members and partner agencies transport and deliver food and water to residents of Utuado, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 20:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555119
    VIRIN: 170930-G-EP136-2001
    Filename: DOD_104913041
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: UTUADO, PR 
    Web Views: 150
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies provide aid to Utuado, Puerto Rico, residents, by PO2 Meredith Manning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Puerto Rico
    Miami
    Coast Guard
    agents
    hurricane response
    CGIS
    TACLET South
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Utaudo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT