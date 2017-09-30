Coast Guard, partner agencies provide aid to Utuado, Puerto Rico, residents

U.S. Coast Guard members and partner agencies transport and deliver food and water to residents of Utuado, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane recovery phase of the response to Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Meredith Manning)
|09.30.2017
|10.01.2017 20:31
|Package
|555119
|170930-G-EP136-2001
|DOD_104913041
|00:01:38
|UTUADO, PR
