    248th Army Band Play for Service members

    PUERTO RICO

    10.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    As part of their mission to bring joy to the community, the Borinqueneer Salsa Band of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard play for our Service members, Federal Agents, and civilians at the food court in Fort Buchanan.

    hurricane
    salsa
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Service members
    Army Band
    morale
    welfare
    Maria
    joy
    military
    relief
    The National Guard
    Hurricane Maria

