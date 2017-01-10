As part of their mission to bring joy to the community, the Borinqueneer Salsa Band of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard play for our Service members, Federal Agents, and civilians at the food court in Fort Buchanan.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|555109
|VIRIN:
|171001-A-IQ017-822
|Filename:
|DOD_104912869
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 248th Army Band Play for Service members, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
