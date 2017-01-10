248th Army Band Play for Service members

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of their mission to bring joy to the community, the Borinqueneer Salsa Band of the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard play for our Service members, Federal Agents, and civilians at the food court in Fort Buchanan.