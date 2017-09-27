(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    St. Thomas Emergency Relief Mission

    PUERTO RICO

    09.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin West 

    156th Airlift Wing

    After Hurricane Maria, Airmen of the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico conducted and continues to conduct emergency relief missions across the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PR
