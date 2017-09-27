After Hurricane Maria, Airmen of the 156th Airlift Wing in Puerto Rico conducted and continues to conduct emergency relief missions across the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2017 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555107
|VIRIN:
|170927-F-OR832-963
|Filename:
|DOD_104912750
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, St. Thomas Emergency Relief Mission, by SSgt Dustin West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT