165th Airlift Wing Serves As Hub And Spoke Operation For Hurricane Maria Relief And Recovery Efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/555103" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Evensen, an aerospace propulsion supervisor, and Master Sgt. Sabrina True, an aerospace propulsion work lead, both with the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, change an ignition relay on the number one engine of a C-130H2 Hercules from the 123rd AW, Kentucky Air National Guard, at the Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Ga., Oct. 1, 2017. The 165th AW is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts . (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)