165th Airlift Wing Serves As Hub And Spoke Operation For Hurricane Maria Relief And Recovery Efforts

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Evensen, an aerospace propulsion supervisor, and Master Sgt. Sabrina True, an aerospace propulsion work lead, both with the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, change an ignition relay on the number one engine of a C-130H2 Hercules from the 123rd AW, Kentucky Air National Guard, at the Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Ga., Oct. 1, 2017. The 165th AW is serving as a hub and spoke operation for aircraft flying to and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands providing vital supplies and personnel needed for Hurricane Maria relief and recovery efforts . (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)
10.01.2017
10.01.2017
B-Roll
|Location:
SAVANNAH, GA, US
