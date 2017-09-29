(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP AMO P-3 Aircraft Lands in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with Relief Supplies

    09.29.2017

    Video by Robert Frongello 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    An Air and Marine Operations P-3 Airborne Early Warning crew lands in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The aircraft was filled with much needed supplies for residents affected by Hurricane Maria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.01.2017 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555100
    VIRIN: 170929-A-BF123-002
    Filename: DOD_104912599
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP AMO P-3 Aircraft Lands in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with Relief Supplies, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    P-3
    CBP
    AMO
    Hurricane Maria
    cbpmaria

